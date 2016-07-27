FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. health insurer Anthem's quarterly revenue rises 7.2 pct
July 27, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

U.S. health insurer Anthem's quarterly revenue rises 7.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Anthem Inc's quarterly revenue rose about 7.2 percent as the No.2 U.S. health insurer added more members in its government business, which sells Medicaid and Medicare plans.

Anthem, whose proposed acquisition of rival Cigna Corp is being challenged by U.S. antitrust authorities, said net income fell to $780.6 million, or $2.91 per share in the second quarter ended June 30 from $859.1 million, or $3.13 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $21.46 billion from $20.02 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

