U.S. health insurer Anthem's quarterly profit rises 44 pct

April 26 - Anthem Inc said on Wednesday quarterly profit rose about 44 percent as it added more members to its government business, which sells Medicaid and Medicare plans, and higher premium rates.

The insurer's results come at a time when President Donald Trump and Republicans move to repeal Obamacare, formally known as the Affordable Care Act, but have been unable to agree on a law to do so.

Anthem's net income rose to $1.01 billion, or $3.73 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $703 million, or $2.63 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $22.53 billion from $20.29 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)