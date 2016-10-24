3i Infrastructure among ten bidders for Antin's FPS Towers- sources

LONDON/PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - 3i Infrastructure has bid for French telecoms masts FPS Towers worth up to 1 billion euros on Friday's deadline for non-binding offers, as the fund seeks to build its UK business Wireless Infrastructure Group (WIG) into a European platform, a spokesperson for 3i Infrastructure said.

American Tower Corp, Spain's Cellnex are also among around ten bidders for FPS Towers, several sources familiar with the situation said.

The deal could help owner Antin Infrastructure Partners, which is working with financial adviser JP Morgan, raise up to 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion), said the sources who asked not to be named because the talks are private.

Antin Infrastructure, Cellnex, JP Morgan were not immediately available for comment while American Tower Corp and TDF declined to comment. (Reporting by Sophie Sassard in London and Gwenaelle Barzic in Paris; editing by Dasha Afanasieva in London)