FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Retailers sue Visa, MasterCard over fees
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2013 / 4:16 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Retailers sue Visa, MasterCard over fees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - * Many U.S. retailers file antitrust lawsuit against Visa Inc MasterCard

Inc over fees -- court filing * Retailers contend that debit and credit interchange fees are being set at

arbitrarily high level * Retailers say they opted out of antitrust settlement pending in Brooklyn, New

York federal court * Retailers seek compensatory and triple damages for alleged anticompetitive

conduct by Visa, MasterCard * Tjx cos, Kohl’s Corp Target Corp Macy’s Inc

Staples Inc J C Penney Co several other retailers included

as plaintiffs * Retailers file antitrust lawsuit in U.S. district court in Manhattan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.