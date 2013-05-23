BRIEF-Retailers sue Visa, MasterCard over fees

May 23 (Reuters) - * Many U.S. retailers file antitrust lawsuit against Visa Inc MasterCard

Inc over fees -- court filing * Retailers contend that debit and credit interchange fees are being set at

arbitrarily high level * Retailers say they opted out of antitrust settlement pending in Brooklyn, New

York federal court * Retailers seek compensatory and triple damages for alleged anticompetitive

conduct by Visa, MasterCard * Tjx cos, Kohl’s Corp Target Corp Macy’s Inc

Staples Inc J C Penney Co several other retailers included

as plaintiffs * Retailers file antitrust lawsuit in U.S. district court in Manhattan