FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6th Circuit revives hospital antitrust action
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 23, 2016 / 11:46 AM / a year ago

6th Circuit revives hospital antitrust action

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

By Barbara Grzincic

Four Ohio hospitals and a financial-management company participating in a joint operating agreement do not constitute a single entity immune to claims that they conspired to keep a fifth hospital out of their market, a divided federal appeals court held Tuesday.

The 2-1 decision by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived an antitrust lawsuit filed in 2012 by the Medical Center at Elizabeth Place (MCEP) against Premier Health Partners and its four member hospitals in the Dayton, Ohio area.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RxOALl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.