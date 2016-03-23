6th Circuit revives hospital antitrust action

By Barbara Grzincic

Four Ohio hospitals and a financial-management company participating in a joint operating agreement do not constitute a single entity immune to claims that they conspired to keep a fifth hospital out of their market, a divided federal appeals court held Tuesday.

The 2-1 decision by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived an antitrust lawsuit filed in 2012 by the Medical Center at Elizabeth Place (MCEP) against Premier Health Partners and its four member hospitals in the Dayton, Ohio area.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RxOALl