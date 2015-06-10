U.S. appeals court upholds FTC rule on transfer of pharma patents

(Reuters) - A pharmaceutical industry claim that it was being singled out for unfair treatment by the Federal Trade Commission has been rejected by a U.S. appeals court, which upheld an antitrust rule that applies only to transactions in which drug patents are transferred.

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled strongly for the FTC on Tuesday, calling the arguments of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America “entirely unconvincing,” “specious” and “absurd.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MGCaR5