Week Ahead in Antitrust: Feb. 16, 2015
February 17, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

Week Ahead in Antitrust: Feb. 16, 2015

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Below are upcoming events of interest to the antitrust law community. All times are local.

Tuesday, Feb. 17

11 a.m. ET - The American Bar Association's antitrust law section will hold a teleconference, "The 114th Congress - Antitrust Outlook," on possible antitrust legislation in the current congressional term. It will be moderated by James Burns of Dickinson Wright and Anant Raut, counsel for Senator Christopher Murphy of Connecticut. For more information, visit bit.ly/1F6v9b6.

12:30 p.m. ET - The ABA's antitrust law section will hold a teleconference, "Antitrust Health Care: Confronting the New Merger Wave," on legal issues related to recent mergers in the healthcare industry. It will be moderated by Anthony Swisher of Squire Patton Boggs. For more information, visit bit.ly/1DOeKqh.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/17dI6S0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
