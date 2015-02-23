Week Ahead in Antitrust: Feb. 23, 2015

(Reuters) - Below are upcoming events of interest to the antitrust law community. All times are local.

Monday, Feb. 23

12 p.m. ET - The American Bar Association's antitrust law section will hold a teleconference, "Integration Planning Today: In Bounds, Out of Bounds, and Close Calls," about antitrust risks associated with pre-merger information exchange between merging parties. It will be moderated by Lauren Rackow of Cahill Gordon. For more information, visit bit.ly/1MFI7Pr.

Tuesday, Feb. 24

9 a.m. - The Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice's antitrust division will kick off a two-day public workshop on competition in healthcare. Topics will include competition issues related to accountable care organizations, health insurance exchanges and provider consolidation. The workshop will feature federal officials, professors and private sector attorneys. It will be held at the Constitution Center at 400 7th St SW, Washington, D.C. For more information, visit 1.usa.gov/1CIDVJ4.

