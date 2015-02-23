FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Antitrust: Feb. 23, 2015
February 23, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

Week Ahead in Antitrust: Feb. 23, 2015

Brendan Pierson

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Below are upcoming events of interest to the antitrust law community. All times are local.

Monday, Feb. 23

12 p.m. ET - The American Bar Association's antitrust law section will hold a teleconference, "Integration Planning Today: In Bounds, Out of Bounds, and Close Calls," about antitrust risks associated with pre-merger information exchange between merging parties. It will be moderated by Lauren Rackow of Cahill Gordon. For more information, visit bit.ly/1MFI7Pr.

Tuesday, Feb. 24

9 a.m. - The Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice's antitrust division will kick off a two-day public workshop on competition in healthcare. Topics will include competition issues related to accountable care organizations, health insurance exchanges and provider consolidation. The workshop will feature federal officials, professors and private sector attorneys. It will be held at the Constitution Center at 400 7th St SW, Washington, D.C. For more information, visit 1.usa.gov/1CIDVJ4.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1BFs6pl

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
