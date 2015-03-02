FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Week Ahead in Antitrust: March 2, 2015
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 2, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 3 years ago

Week Ahead in Antitrust: March 2, 2015

Brendan Pierson

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Below are upcoming events of interest to the antitrust law community. All times are local.

Monday, March 2

2 p.m. - U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, will hold a hearing on whether to approve a $415 million settlement between major technology companies and workers who allege that they agreed not to poach each others’ employees to keep wages down. The defendants are Google Inc, Apple Inc, Intel Corp and Adobe Systems Inc. Koh rejected a $325 million settlement in the case last year as too low. The case is In re High-Tech Employee Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 11-cv-2509. For plaintiffs: Kelly Dermody of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein. For Google: Lee Rubin of Mayer Brown. For Apple: Michael Tubach of O‘Melveny & Myers. For Intel: Gregory Stone of Munger Tolles & Olson. For Adobe: David Kiernan of Jones Day.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1AOC7P9

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.