Week Ahead in Antitrust: March 2, 2015

Below are upcoming events of interest to the antitrust law community. All times are local.

Monday, March 2

2 p.m. - U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, will hold a hearing on whether to approve a $415 million settlement between major technology companies and workers who allege that they agreed not to poach each others’ employees to keep wages down. The defendants are Google Inc, Apple Inc, Intel Corp and Adobe Systems Inc. Koh rejected a $325 million settlement in the case last year as too low. The case is In re High-Tech Employee Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 11-cv-2509. For plaintiffs: Kelly Dermody of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein. For Google: Lee Rubin of Mayer Brown. For Apple: Michael Tubach of O‘Melveny & Myers. For Intel: Gregory Stone of Munger Tolles & Olson. For Adobe: David Kiernan of Jones Day.

