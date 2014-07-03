FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Antofagasta says Northern Minerals Investment not to acquire 25 pct of TMM
July 3, 2014

BRIEF-Antofagasta says Northern Minerals Investment not to acquire 25 pct of TMM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Antofagasta Plc :

* Northern Minerals Investment (Jersey) Limited has terminated, with immediate effect, its option to acquire an additional 25% of Twin Metals Minnesota LLC (TMM)

* Following termination of option, Duluth Metals will control management and development of twin metals project

* Duluth Metals does not exercise its buy-back right, Antofagasta will continue to own 40 pct of TMM and Duluth Metals will be required to repay bridge loan facility

* Is evaluating its options with respect to its continued 40 pct interest in TMM and its direct shareholding in Duluth Metals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

