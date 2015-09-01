Miner Antofagasta to merge Chilean units Centinela and Encuentro

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Copper miner Antofagasta Plc said it would merge its majority-owned unit, Minera Centinela, with its fully-owned subsidiary CCM Encuentro, which owns a sulphide project in northern Chile.

The miner said its partner Marubeni Corp, which owns 30 percent of Minera Centinela, had agreed to the merger.

Antofagasta said the consideration for the deal would be calculated once the feasibility study for the project is completed. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)