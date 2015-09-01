FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miner Antofagasta to merge Chilean units Centinela and Encuentro
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 1, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

Miner Antofagasta to merge Chilean units Centinela and Encuentro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Copper miner Antofagasta Plc said it would merge its majority-owned unit, Minera Centinela, with its fully-owned subsidiary CCM Encuentro, which owns a sulphide project in northern Chile.

The miner said its partner Marubeni Corp, which owns 30 percent of Minera Centinela, had agreed to the merger.

Antofagasta said the consideration for the deal would be calculated once the feasibility study for the project is completed. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.