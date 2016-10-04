FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Chile's Antofagasta inks wage deal with Los Pelambres supervisors
October 4, 2016 / 2:21 PM / a year ago

Chile's Antofagasta inks wage deal with Los Pelambres supervisors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Chilean copper miner Antofagasta Minerals said on Tuesday it has reached a 36-month wage deal with unionized supervisors at its flagship Los Pelambres mine.

"We agreed on a 36-month collective contract that meets the expectations of both parties, as it addresses our supervisors' main concerns and is within the long-term possibilities of Los Pelambres," the company said in a statement.

The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Antofagasta is the operational division of London-listed Antofagasta PLC. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
