Antofagasta posts higher quarterly copper output
#Basic Materials
July 30, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Antofagasta posts higher quarterly copper output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Chilean miner Antofagasta posted a 5 percent quarter-on-quarter increase in its second-quarter copper output, slightly ahead of forecast, as it ramped up production after maintenance dented its first-quarter output.

The London-listed miner, which like others in the copper sector is battling falling ore grades and weak metal prices, produced 178,800 tonnes of copper in the second quarter, up 5.5 percent from the previous quarter, when output was hit by plant maintenance at its Los Pelambres and Esperanza operations and declining copper grades.

The miner, controlled by Chile’s Luksic family said it was on track to hit its 700,000 tonnes copper output target this year, while gold production was expected to be 270,000 ounces. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Mark Potter)

