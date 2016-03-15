Antofagasta cancels final dividend as profit slides 58 pct

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Chilean copper miner Antofagasta cancelled its final dividend on Tuesday as it posted a 58 percent fall in annual core profit, hit by a rout in the price of the metal.

The miner said a statement that the board was not recommending a final dividend since the interim dividend of 3.1 cents had met its 35-percent payout target.

It reported first-half core profit from continuing operations, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), dropped to $890.7 million in 2015. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Mark Potter)