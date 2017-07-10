Russian minister says power project in Crimea will go ahead
ISTANBUL, July 10 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that construction of two power plants in Crimea would go ahead.
SANTIAGO, July 10 Workers at the Zaldivar copper mine in Chile, owned by Antofagasta and Barrick Gold Corp, voted to approve a strike on Monday after talks with the company failed, a union leader told Reuters.
The workers will not walk off immediately, however. Rather, there will be a government mediation period that will last at least five-days before workers are legally permitted to down tools. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Gram Slattery)
July 10 A U.S. judge has rejected a former Insys Therapeutics Inc employee's arguments that he had a constitutional right to use marijuana while under indictment for what federal prosecutors call a scheme to pay kickbacks to doctors to prescribe an opioid drug.