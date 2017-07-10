SANTIAGO, July 10 Workers at the Zaldivar copper mine in Chile, owned by Antofagasta and Barrick Gold Corp, voted to approve a strike on Monday after talks with the company failed, a union leader told Reuters.

The workers will not walk off immediately, however. Rather, there will be a government mediation period that will last at least five-days before workers are legally permitted to down tools. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Gram Slattery)