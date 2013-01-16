FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Antrim says hydrocarbon leak disrupts 20 oilfields in North Sea
#Market News
January 16, 2013 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

Antrim says hydrocarbon leak disrupts 20 oilfields in North Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Antrim Energy Inc said production at more than 20 oilfields in the northern North Sea were disrupted after a hydrocarbon leak was detected in one of the legs of the Cormorant Alpha platform.

The Cormorant Alpha platform, an export infrastructure system, handles more than 90,000 barrels per day of crude oil and is operated by Abu Dhabi National Energy Co.

Antrim Energy said all pipeline infrastructure associated with the platform were shut in.

The UK-focused company said production at the Causeway and Cormoront fields in the North Sea were also halted.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
