BRIEF-Nasdaq Vilnius changes reason for observation status applied to Anyksciu Vynas AB

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Anyksciu Vynas AB

* Nasdaq Vilnius decided to change the reason due to which the observation status is applied to Anyksciu Vynas AB - NASDAQ OMX Vilnius

* Observation status as of Jan.15 will be applied due to fact that from Jan. 16 a mandatory tender offer to buy Anyksciu Vynas AB is launched - NASDAQ OMX Vilnius

* The reason due to which the observation status was applied to company as of Sept. 8, 2011 has ceased to exist- NASDAQ OMX Vilnius Source text: bit.ly/1BvplFq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)