FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nasdaq Vilnius changes reason for observation status applied to Anyksciu Vynas AB
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
January 15, 2015 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Nasdaq Vilnius changes reason for observation status applied to Anyksciu Vynas AB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Anyksciu Vynas AB

* Nasdaq Vilnius decided to change the reason due to which the observation status is applied to Anyksciu Vynas AB - NASDAQ OMX Vilnius

* Observation status as of Jan.15 will be applied due to fact that from Jan. 16 a mandatory tender offer to buy Anyksciu Vynas AB is launched - NASDAQ OMX Vilnius

* The reason due to which the observation status was applied to company as of Sept. 8, 2011 has ceased to exist- NASDAQ OMX Vilnius Source text: bit.ly/1BvplFq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.