FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Anyksciu Vynas AB receives appeal from Plass Investments
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
January 13, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Anyksciu Vynas AB receives appeal from Plass Investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Anyksciu Vynas AB :

* Said on Monday that on Jan. 9 it received the appeal of Plass Investments Limited (Plass Investments) for the abolishment of the decision of the Panevezys Regional Court of Dec. 2, 2014 and request to adopt the new decision, to satisfy the claim of Plass Investments

* According to the decision of Dec. 2, 2014 the court has dismissed as ungrounded the claim of Plass Investments regarding invalidation of the agreement for sale of the boiler house of June 20, 2013

* Says it shall provide the court its response in due course

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.