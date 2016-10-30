FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's ANZ Bank requests trading halt ahead of Asia update
October 30, 2016 / 9:51 PM / in 10 months

Australia's ANZ Bank requests trading halt ahead of Asia update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) requested a trading halt on Monday, saying it planned to update the market on a review of its retail and wealth business in Asia.

Australia's third-largest bank by market value has been lowering its exposure to Asia over the past year and launched the review in May.

ANZ said last week its full-year earnings would include A$360 million ($275 million) of one-off charges related to the fair value of derivative instruments, employee termination payments and changes in its software capitalisation policy.

ANZ is due to release its annual financial results on Nov. 3. ($1 = 1.3173 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Jane Wardell and Alison Williams)

