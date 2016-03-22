FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ANZ CEO says bank needs to "tighten" Asia business
March 22, 2016 / 2:51 AM / a year ago

ANZ CEO says bank needs to "tighten" Asia business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, March 22 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group needs to “tighten” its Asia business that it has developed over the years, new CEO Shayne Elliott said on Tuesday.

Elliott told a business conference in Melbourne that once that is done, it could result in the Asia business being a “bit smaller than it was”.

ANZ, which has the most focus on Asia among Australia’s major lenders, is scaling down its presence in Asia in the face of an economic slowdown around the region and has exited what it dubs its “emerging corporate” business in Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Taiwan.

Elliott has shifted focus to areas where growth is faster and returns are particularly attractive. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Writing by Swati Pandey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
