NEWSMAKER-ANZ CEO says sector is under scrutiny - Reuters event in Sydney

SYDNEY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Chief Executive Shayne Elliott on Wednesday said the country's banking sector has come under scrutiny from the public, regulators and the government following a series of scandals.

"It's been a very difficult environment for industry," Elliott said.

"We're under understandable scrutiny from the public at large and through regulators and through politicians."

ANZ is Australia's third-largest bank by market value. Elliott's comments were made at a Reuters Newsmaker event in Sydney.