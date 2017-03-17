FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
UPDATE 1-ANZ Bank quits trading in base metals, coal and iron ore
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 17, 2017 / 5:41 AM / 5 months ago

UPDATE 1-ANZ Bank quits trading in base metals, coal and iron ore

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds ANZ comment, detail; changes dateline, reporting credits)

By Sethuraman N R

BENGALURU, March 17 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group is scaling back its commodities market exposure by quitting trading activity in base metals, coal and iron ore and electricity, the bank confirmed on Friday, citing higher regulatory and capital costs.

In a statement issued after Reuters reported the move, ANZ, Australia's third-largest lender by assets, said 11 staff across Melbourne, Sydney, Singapore, London and Shanghai will be leave the bank as a result of exiting trading in those commodities.

The bank said it will maintain its focus on precious metals, agriculture and energy. "These changes are in line with what is happening at other banks globally with their commodities businesses due to unfavourable regulatory and capital requirements," ANZ said.

The changes come as ANZ chief Shayne Elliott - in charge since the start of last year - presses ahead with a review of operations. Last year it shut down lending to small and mid-sized enterprises in five Asian countries, cutting around 100 jobs.

Last month ANZ reported a 31 percent rise in first-quarter cash profit driven in part by lower-than-expected bad debts.

Reporting by Sethuraman NR in BENGALURU; Additional reporting by Melanie Burton in MELBOURNE and Jamie Freed in SYDNEY; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.