5 months ago
ANZ Bank set to quit base metals, coal and iron ore trading - sources
March 17, 2017 / 4:11 AM / 5 months ago

ANZ Bank set to quit base metals, coal and iron ore trading - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, March 17 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group plans to scale back its commodities market exposure by quitting trading activity in base metals, coal and iron ore, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The people said the bank would in future focus on its remaining precious metal, oil, and emissions business. They declined to be identified because they were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

The bank was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Additional reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

