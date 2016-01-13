FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ANZ looks to return with Sing dollar Basel III bonds
#Financials
January 13, 2016 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

ANZ looks to return with Sing dollar Basel III bonds

Kit Yin Boey

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (IFR) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group is sounding out the market for a potential issue of Singapore dollar Basel III Tier 2 notes on hopes of a repeat success of its debut print last March.

ANZ, DBS and UOB are joint lead managers of the new notes, which will likely offer a straight 10-year tenor with no call option. The Australian bank was heard sounding out the market at a preliminary price indication of 5 percent.

Last March, ANZ raised S$500 million through 12-year non-call seven notes at 3.75 percent, drawing orders of S$700 million.

It is one of a few banks seeking to raise Tier 2 funds in the Singapore dollar bond market. DBS launched its 12-year non-call seven issue this morning at a guidance in the high 3 percent area. (Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)


