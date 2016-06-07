ANZ markets Australia's first offshore AT1 notes

SYDNEY, June 7 (IFR) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, through its London branch, has announced guidance in the 7.25 percent area for the first Basel-III compliant Additional Tier 1 foreign currency note from an Australian bank.

The US dollar benchmark perpetual non-call 10 subordinated note is expected to price later today, according to joint lead managers ANZ, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

The ASX-listed Tier 1 note, which is rated Baa1/BBB-/BBB, versus the issuer's Aa2/AA-/AA- senior ratings, will help refinance ANZ's large A$2 billion ($1.5 billion) CPS2 hybrid note which is callable this December. (Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)