Moody's says rate fixing case against ANZ credit negative
March 10, 2016 / 2:07 AM / a year ago

Moody's says rate fixing case against ANZ credit negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 10 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday warned a court case against Australia and New Zealand Banking Group was credit negative for the bank as it could lead to sizable costs and possible class action damages.

Banking regulator, the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC), began legal proceedings against ANZ last week, charging unconscionable conduct and market manipulation of the bank bill swap reference rate (BBSW). (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Stephen Coates)

