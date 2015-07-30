MOVES-ANZ names Alan Roch head of debt syndicate, Asia Pacific

July 30 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd said it appointed Alan Roch in the expanded role of head of debt syndicate, Asia Pacific.

Roch joins from RBS in Singapore, where he was managing director and head of Asia Pacific bond syndicate since 2011.

Roch will be based in Hong Kong and report to Paul White, global head of debt syndicate, ANZ said.

Roch, who has 16 years of experience in banking, has previously worked at ABN AMRO in London and BNP Finance in Paris.

He is expected to join ANZ in August.