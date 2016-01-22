FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ANZ's head of international division Andrew Geczy steps down
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 22, 2016 / 2:26 AM / 2 years ago

ANZ's head of international division Andrew Geczy steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Friday said that Andrew Geczy will step down from his role as the CEO of international and institutional banking at the end of January to seek new opportunities.

Geczy joined the bank in 2014 with the aim to drive revenues at the bank’s Asian franchise and improve investor returns. Geczy’s resignation comes at a time when there are questions about the bank’s low-returning Asia strategy.

ANZ is Australia’s No.4 lender by assets and the only one of the “Big Four” banks to have a large presence in Asia.

In October, ANZ said it would scale back risky, low-returning investments after China’s market turmoil contributed to its weakest annual profit growth since the global financial crisis.

Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.