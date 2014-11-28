MOVES-ANZ names Sanjeev Bajaj as India chief executive

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd appointed Sanjeev Bajaj as chief executive for India.

Bajaj joins from Credit Suisse Group AG, where he was CEO of the Mumbai branch, managing director and head of fixed income India.

Prior to that he was CEO, managing director and head of fixed income and international businesses at JM Financial and has also held senior roles with Bank of America Corp in India.

ANZ appointed current India CEO Subhas DeGamia as executive director of super regional business development, international banking, based in Sydney.

Bajaj is expected to join in February, subject to regulatory approvals. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)