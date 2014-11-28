FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-ANZ names Sanjeev Bajaj as India chief executive
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 28, 2014 / 8:45 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-ANZ names Sanjeev Bajaj as India chief executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd appointed Sanjeev Bajaj as chief executive for India.

Bajaj joins from Credit Suisse Group AG, where he was CEO of the Mumbai branch, managing director and head of fixed income India.

Prior to that he was CEO, managing director and head of fixed income and international businesses at JM Financial and has also held senior roles with Bank of America Corp in India.

ANZ appointed current India CEO Subhas DeGamia as executive director of super regional business development, international banking, based in Sydney.

Bajaj is expected to join in February, subject to regulatory approvals. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.