MOVES-ANZ names Sean Birchley to head int'l, institutional banking in Queensland

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd appointed Sean Birchley as head of international and institutional banking for Queensland, following the retirement of Russell Shields.

Birchley will report jointly to Aaron Ross, head of international banking Australia and Mark Whelan, managing director of global commercial banking, according to a company statement.

Birchley will lead the bank’s wholesale and business banking activities in both Queensland and the Northern Territory, Ross said.

Birchley will continue to be the general manager of corporate and commercial banking for Queensland and the Northern Territory, the company said.

Prior to joining ANZ in 2012, he was state manager for Queensland at HSBC and head of corporate and institutional banking for Queensland at National Australia Bank.