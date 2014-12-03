FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Tracy Ong joins ANZ from BofA
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 3, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Tracy Ong joins ANZ from BofA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd appointed Tracy Ong as chief representative, ANZ Malaysia.

Ong joins ANZ from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Malaysia, where she was most recently managing director, head of corporate banking.

She has also worked as executive director and deputy chief executive at Danajamin Nasional Bhd, Malaysia and has also held several senior positions with the Maybank Group.

Ong takes over from Fauziah Hisham, who retired in July after six years as the Group representative in Malaysia. Madeline Leong, who has been acting representative from July, will focus on her role as director of international banking for the Malaysian office. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.