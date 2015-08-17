Australia's ANZ 9-mth unaudited cash profit up 4 pct

SYDNEY, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Tuesday said its unaudited cash profit for the nine months to end-June rose 4 percent to A$5.4 billion ($3.98 billion) even as its bad debt charge climbed 13 percent.

ANZ has estimated that the total impairment charge for the current financial year-ending September will be about A$1.2 billion, or 21 basis points compared to 19 basis points a year ago.

Earlier this month, ANZ unveiled a A$3 billion share placement offer, sending its shares diving on concerns about the likelihood of more capital raising to meet new regulatory requirements and the prospect of slower growth for the nation’s banking sector. ($1 = 1.3567 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Christian Plumb)