Australia's ANZ posts slowest growth since global financial crisis
#Financials
October 28, 2015 / 10:22 PM / 2 years ago

Australia's ANZ posts slowest growth since global financial crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Thursday posted its slowest profit growth since the global financial crisis as lending growth eases amid “disappointing” trading income led by a turmoil in China.

Cash profit, which excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, rose 1 percent to A$7.2 billion ($5.11 billion) for the 12 months to Sept. 30. That compares with A$7.1 billion a year ago and a A$7.3 billion consensus of five analysts polled by Reuters.

“There are significant opportunities for ANZ. However, lower economic growth, intense competition, the growing cost of regulation and market volatility present headwinds for all banks,” outgoing CEO Mike Smith said in a statement.

ANZ is Australia’s No.4 lender by assets and the only one of the country’s major banks to have an Asia-focused strategy. It announced a final dividend of 95 cents.

$1 = 1.4083 Australian dollars Reporting by Swati Pandey; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
