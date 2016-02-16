FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
February 16, 2016 / 9:32 PM / 2 years ago

ANZ Bank Q1 cash profit up 4 pct, warns of Asia challenges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Wednesday reported a 4 percent rise in first quarter unaudited cash profit but warned slowing growth and heightened volatility in Asia could lead to a higher credit charge for the current half-year.

Australia’s No. 4 lender said unaudited cash profit stood at A$1.85 billion ($1.31 billion) for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

It did not give a year-ago figure but only the percentage increase in its trading update, which does not provide as much detail as a full earnings statement.

It expects a total group credit charge at over A$800 million in the six months to March 31 compared to a market consensus of A$735 million. Gross impaired assets for the half will likely be in-line with the prior half despite falling in the December quarter.

ANZ is the only one of Australia’s major four banks to have made a big push in Asia although new CEO Shayne Elliott is now increasing its focus on the more lucrative mortgage market at home where growth is faster and returns attractive. ($1 = 1.4094 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; editing by Adrian Croft)

