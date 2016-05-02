FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ANZ posts 24 pct drop in 1st-half cash profit, lags forecast
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 2, 2016 / 10:26 PM / a year ago

ANZ posts 24 pct drop in 1st-half cash profit, lags forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 3 (Reuters) - Australia’s No. 4 lender ANZ Banking Group on Tuesday posted a 24 percent drop in first-half cash profit, widely missing forecasts, weighed by higher bad debt charges led by a commodity downturn.

It also slashed its interim dividend by 7 percent to 80 cents. Cash profit for the first six months to March 31 slipped to A$2.78 billion compared with A$3.68 billion a year ago and an analysts’ estimate of A$3.48 billion.

The 24 percent cash profit drop was the biggest six-month decline since 2008.

Of the major four Australian banks, ANZ is the only one to have developed a large business overseas, predominantly in Asia, but under new CEO Shayne Elliott it is shifting its strategy to refocus at home. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.