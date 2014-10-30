FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ANZ FY cash profit up on strong domestic, Asian performance
October 30, 2014 / 8:57 PM / 3 years ago

ANZ FY cash profit up on strong domestic, Asian performance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Corp posted a 10 percent rise in full-year cash profit, its fifth straight year of record profit helped by gains in its Asian operations and a strong performance at home.

ANZ, Australia’s No.3 lender by market value, reported cash profit of A$7.1 billion ($6.27 billion) for the year to Sept. 30, higher than an A$6.65 billion estimate from seven analysts polled by Reuters.

It announced a final dividend of 95 cents a share, bringing the total dividend for FY14 to 178 cents.

Melbourne-based ANZ is the only one of Australia’s highly profitable big four lenders to have set its sights on developing a large business in Asia, steadily building infrastructure and profits in a region experiencing rapid economic growth. ($1 = 1.1328 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Jane Baird)

