REFILE-Australia's ANZ Q1 cash profit up 3.5 pct

(Corrects dateline to Feb 17)

SYDNEY, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd posted a 3.5 percent rise in first quarter cash profit, led by a strong domestic performance while lower trading income and higher expenses hurt revenue growth.

ANZ, Australia’s No 3 lender by market value, reported cash profit of A$1.79 billion ($1.39 billion) for the December quarter compared with A$1.73 billion a year ago.

It said group net interest margins, a core measure of a bank’s profitability, fell 6 basis points compared with the end of second half of FY14. ($1 = 1.2870 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; editing by Andrew Roche)