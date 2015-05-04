FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ANZ H1 cash profit up 5 pct, beats forecast
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 4, 2015 / 10:07 PM / 2 years ago

ANZ H1 cash profit up 5 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 5 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Tuesday said cash profit rose 5 percent to a record and beating forecasts, as housing growth continued to drive earnings while profits at its Asia business climbed 18 percent.

Cash profit rose to A$3.7 billion ($2.90 billion) for the six months ended March 31, compared with A$3.4 billion a year ago and a A$3.6 billion estimate from six analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Interest rates, currently at a record low 2.25 percent, have filtered through to higher house prices while boosting household wealth and giving consumers the confidence to start spending again, while bad debts remain low.

Australia’s No.3 lender by assets declared a dividend of 86 cents per share and said it expects to maintain a payout ratio for the current financial year towards the upper end of 65-70 percent of cash profit. ($1 = 1.2765 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Wayne Cole)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.