FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CORRECTED-ANZ nine-month profit drops 3 percent
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
August 8, 2016 / 9:46 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-ANZ nine-month profit drops 3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects reporting period throughout to nine-month profit from third-quarter.)

SYDNEY, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group posted a 3 percent drop in nine-month cash profit on Tuesday, hurt by changes in the way it accounts for software expenses.

Net interest margins, a key gauge of profitability, were stable, as gains in the institutional business were offset by higher funding costs and tough competition on rates.

Of the four major Australian banks, ANZ is the only one to have developed a large business overseas, predominantly in Asia, but under new CEO Shayne Elliott it is shifting its strategy to refocus at home. ($1 = 1.3070 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.