FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Australia's ANZ Bank first quarter cash profit rises 31 percent
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 16, 2017 / 9:09 PM / 6 months ago

Australia's ANZ Bank first quarter cash profit rises 31 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Friday reported a 31-percent rise in first-quarter unaudited cash profit due to a strong performance from its core lending business in Australia and New Zealand.

The country's No. 3 lender by market value said unaudited cash profit stood at A$2 billion for the quarter ended Dec. 31, but its net interest margin declined by "several basis points" due to higher funding costs.

Adjusted to remove the impact of certain one-off items, such as impairment and restructuring charges, unaudited cash profit rose 20 percent. The trading update did not provide as much detail as a full earnings statement. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Louise Ireland)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.