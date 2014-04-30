FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ANZ says Gonski to take over as chairman
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 30, 2014 / 6:52 AM / 3 years ago

ANZ says Gonski to take over as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 30 (Reuters) - David Gonski will take over as chairman of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from retiring John Morschel, effective May 1, the bank said in a statement.

Gonski, who has been working closely with Morschel to enable a “smooth transition”, served as a director at Australia’s third-biggest bank for five years from 2002.

Gonski was on the committee that appointed CEO Mike Smith, with a mandate to chart out an Asia-focused strategy for the bank.

That strategy has helped it grow the proportion of earnings it gets outside Australia, while its rivals focus on cost cuts.

ANZ will post half-yearly results on Thursday. It is expected to post a 5 percent rise in net profit, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It sees bad loan provisions falling about 10 percent in the year to September 2014.

Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.