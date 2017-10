SYDNEY, March 16 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ has priced its A$3 billion ($3.16 billion) debut Australian dollar covered bond transaction at 5 basis points inside guidance of 100bp over BBSW/asset swaps.

ANZ, JP Morgan, National Australia Bank and Westpac arranged the raising. ($1 = 0.9499 Australian dollars) (Reporting by John Weavers at IFR)