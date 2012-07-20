FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ANZ chief Michael Smith says no plans to leave Australian bank
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 20, 2012 / 4:27 AM / in 5 years

ANZ chief Michael Smith says no plans to leave Australian bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 20 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking group chief executive Michael Smith said on Friday he plans to continue overseeing the lender’s push to become a super-regional bank, confirming his plans to remain in his job.

There was media speculation earlier this month that Smith was a potential CEO candidate for Barclays after Bob Diamond quit in the wake of the Libor-rigging scandal.

“I came here to articulate and execute a strategy to create a super-regional bank,” Smith said at a business lunch. “Obviously my job is not done...and I intend to complete it.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.