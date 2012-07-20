ANZ chief Michael Smith says no plans to leave Australian bank

SYDNEY, July 20 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking group chief executive Michael Smith said on Friday he plans to continue overseeing the lender’s push to become a super-regional bank, confirming his plans to remain in his job.

There was media speculation earlier this month that Smith was a potential CEO candidate for Barclays after Bob Diamond quit in the wake of the Libor-rigging scandal.

“I came here to articulate and execute a strategy to create a super-regional bank,” Smith said at a business lunch. “Obviously my job is not done...and I intend to complete it.”