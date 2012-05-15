Australia's ANZ to invest $300 million in China expansion

SYDNEY, May 15 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, the country’s fourth largest bank, said on Tuesday it would invest a further A$300 million ($300 million) to support growth in its Chinese subsidiary as part of the bank’s push into Asia.

The additional investment is the first since an initial investment of A$395 million in 2010, the bank said in a statement.

ANZ is trying to model itself on HSBC by turning into an Asian lender and is seeking to get 25 to 30 percent of its profit from Asia by 2017.

“ANZ aims to become a super regional bank in the Asia Pacific region, and China is a strategically important market for us,” ANZ chief executive officer Mike Smith said in a statement.

ANZ’s Chinese operations consist of six outlets, and the lender said it plans to increase its network to 20 outlets in the next 5 to 10 years, subject to regulatory approval.

ANZ owns a 20 percent stake in both Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank and Bank of Tianjin. ($1 = 1.0020 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Amy Pyett)