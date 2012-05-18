FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ANZ CEO:Europe funding mkts closed; U.S., Asia open
#Credit Markets
May 18, 2012 / 6:36 AM / 5 years ago

ANZ CEO:Europe funding mkts closed; U.S., Asia open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 18 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s chief executive said European funding markets were “essentially closed” because of turmoil in Europe, while Asia and U.S. markets were open, clarifying his earlier comments on the closure of credit markets.

Michael Smith said ANZ, Australia’s fourth-largest lender, has completed its 2012 funding requirements.

Australian banks raise about $100 billion annually from wholesale funding markets in Europe and U.S. to bridge a gap between total deposits and loans.

“It’s difficult to say what it will mean for funding costs but we need to bear in mind recent pressures have been caused by the cost of domestic deposits and that won’t change anytime soon,” Smith said in emailed comments. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram)

