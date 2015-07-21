FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's ANZ expands in Northern India
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 21, 2015 / 11:12 PM / 2 years ago

Australia's ANZ expands in Northern India

Cecile Lefort

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 22 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group is expanding its presence in Northern India with the opening of a branch in Gurgaon to take advantage of growing trade and investment flows within the region.

Australia’s No. 3 lender, which is already present in Mumbai and Bengaluru, plans to open another site in outer Bengaluru, it said in a press release.

“India’s annual trade with Asia Pacific is worth around $250 billion and it is the fourth largest destination for Australian exports,” said ANZ Chief Executive Officer Mike Smith. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.