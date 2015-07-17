FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-ANZ names ex-BofA Merrill Lynch exec to senior role in global transaction banking
#Market News
July 17, 2015 / 9:54 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-ANZ names ex-BofA Merrill Lynch exec to senior role in global transaction banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd appointed Francyn Stuckey as global head of capabilities and client solutions in its transaction banking business.

Stuckey joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch where she was managing director and global head of strategic solution delivery for global transaction services, based in London.

Stuckey will commence the role in August and will be based in Hong Kong and report to Carole Berndt, managing director, global transaction banking. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
