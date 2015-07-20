FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED(OFFICIAL)-MOVES-ANZ names ex-BofA Merrill Lynch exec to senior role in global transaction banking (July 17)
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 20, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED(OFFICIAL)-MOVES-ANZ names ex-BofA Merrill Lynch exec to senior role in global transaction banking (July 17)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects July 17 item to say Stuckey will commence the role in October, not August, after ANZ issued a correction)

July 17 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd appointed Francyn Stuckey as global head of capabilities and client solutions in its transaction banking business.

Stuckey joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch where she was managing director and global head of strategic solution delivery for global transaction services, based in London.

Stuckey will commence the role in October and will be based in Hong Kong and report to Carole Berndt, managing director, global transaction banking. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.