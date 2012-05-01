FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's ANZ H1 profit rises 5 pct to record
May 1, 2012 / 10:07 PM / in 5 years

Australia's ANZ H1 profit rises 5 pct to record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 2 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said on Wednesday first-half underlying profit rose 5 percent to a record high, boosted by rise in insititutional earnings and a decrease in provision charges.

Underlying profit at ANZ, Australia’s fourth-largest bank, rose to A$2.97 billion ($3.07 billion)in the six months to March 2012 from A$2.82 billion a year ago. Eight analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast on average a A$2.968 billion profit.

Underlying profit strips off one-offs and investment gains and losses.

Competition for deposits and higher funding costs have forced Australia’s banks to find ways to rein in expenses. In February, ANZ announced it would cut its Australian workforce by 1,000.

The lender has also moved to set interest rates independently of the central bank, with rival banks often playing catch up to ANZ’s lead. ($1 = 0.9663 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Lincoln Feast)

