FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AO World to expand to Netherlands in 2016
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
November 24, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 2 years ago

AO World to expand to Netherlands in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - British online domestic appliances retailer AO World said it plans to expand to the Netherlands next spring and will keep investing heavily in Germany as it announced first-half revenue rose 21.7 percent.

AO World, which rivals Dixons Carphone and Home Retail’s Argos, slipped to an operating loss of 8.9 million pounds ($13.5 million) on revenues of 264.3 million from a year-ago profit of 0.9 million.

The company, which sells everything from washing machines and fridges to vacuum cleaners and TVs, said it did not expect its Dutch launch to have a material impact on group adjusted earnings although it would incur some early set up costs. ($1 = 0.6601 pounds) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by James Davey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.