AO World to expand to Netherlands in 2016

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - British online domestic appliances retailer AO World said it plans to expand to the Netherlands next spring and will keep investing heavily in Germany as it announced first-half revenue rose 21.7 percent.

AO World, which rivals Dixons Carphone and Home Retail’s Argos, slipped to an operating loss of 8.9 million pounds ($13.5 million) on revenues of 264.3 million from a year-ago profit of 0.9 million.

The company, which sells everything from washing machines and fridges to vacuum cleaners and TVs, said it did not expect its Dutch launch to have a material impact on group adjusted earnings although it would incur some early set up costs. ($1 = 0.6601 pounds) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson, editing by James Davey)